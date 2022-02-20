Vestcor Inc Trims Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Vestcor Inc cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.63.

In other news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,393. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $83.55 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

