ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Cut to $35.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective reduced by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ViacomCBS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.08.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.94. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 104,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,994,036.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $5,637,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at $8,102,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

