VideoCoin Achieves Market Cap of $37.10 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $37.10 million and approximately $314,551.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000602 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PhoenixChain (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.98 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009036 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

