Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.87 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) will announce sales of $6.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.67 billion and the highest is $7.23 billion. Visa reported sales of $5.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $28.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.16 billion to $29.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $32.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.91 billion to $33.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $7,996,185 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,047,495,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Visa by 113.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.69. 8,118,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,229,660. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.29. The company has a market capitalization of $426.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

