Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

VIST stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.50. Vista Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.16 million, a PE ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 23,344 shares during the period. 14.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

