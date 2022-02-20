Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Receives $13.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of research firms have commented on VIVHY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vivendi from €38.00 ($43.18) to €13.40 ($15.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.91) to €14.10 ($16.02) in a report on Monday, January 10th.

VIVHY stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

