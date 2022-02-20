Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 217,279 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8,331.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.28. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $192.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

