Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $13,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 30.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 131.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 518,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,374,000 after purchasing an additional 294,290 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 120.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 88.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 279.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 960,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,124,000 after purchasing an additional 707,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $3,313,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $6,454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,873 shares of company stock valued at $133,171,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $174.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.13 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $163.11 and a 200 day moving average of $167.35. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $215.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.88) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.48.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

