Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,147.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $615.13 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The company has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $726.11.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total value of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,347 shares of company stock worth $10,769,589. 10.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

