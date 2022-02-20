Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 67.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,874 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $17,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,616.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,123,000 after acquiring an additional 444,715 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $412,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter.

SEAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.89.

Shares of SEAS opened at $68.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average is $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80 and a beta of 2.29. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $571,584.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Hartnett acquired 2,500 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

