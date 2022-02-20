Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,975,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,262,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 283,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock valued at $56,974,872. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $240.31 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.58 and a fifty-two week high of $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $229.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.73% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.84%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

