Voloridge Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 280,635 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $15,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,617,667,000 after acquiring an additional 39,443,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 986.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,373,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,455,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602,653 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 971.2% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 7,108,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444,877 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 931.1% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,671,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1,371.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,373,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

CoStar Group stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.55 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.10 and its 200-day moving average is $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a quick ratio of 12.18.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

