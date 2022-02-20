Voya Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 106,932 PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 106,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of PLBY Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLBY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PLBY Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,398,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,952,000 after purchasing an additional 560,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PLBY Group by 89.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,367,000 after purchasing an additional 440,281 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,945,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,411,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PLBY Group by 696.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 225,970 shares in the last quarter.

PLBY Group stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.73. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLBY. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. lowered their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

