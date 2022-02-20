Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 2,417.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 4,875.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 97,990 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at $237,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MasTec stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.08 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.19.
MasTec Profile
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MasTec (MTZ)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.