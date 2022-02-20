Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 2,417.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 4,875.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 97,990 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter valued at $237,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.46. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.08 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.19.

MTZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MasTec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.56.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

