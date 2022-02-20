Voya Investment Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 200.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 509.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $1,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWAV. SVB Leerink increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

In other news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 20,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $3,525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $219,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,817 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,196 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $147.49 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.46 and a twelve month high of $249.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -134.08 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

