Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Energizer worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Energizer by 1,262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after purchasing an additional 313,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 1,500 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR opened at $34.43 on Friday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $51.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.