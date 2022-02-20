Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 2,610 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,756 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.90%.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.