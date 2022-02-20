Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 68,985 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,985 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of LivePerson worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 47,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

LPSN stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.50 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.17.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.23.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

