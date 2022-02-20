Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,596.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 61.6% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at $4,496,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $217.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.24 and a 200 day moving average of $224.65. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

