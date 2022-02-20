W Brett White Sells 186,304 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CWK opened at $22.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.
Several research firms have commented on CWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
