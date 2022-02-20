W Brett White Sells 186,304 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CWK opened at $22.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.