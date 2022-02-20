W Brett White Sells 186,304 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Stock

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2022

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Chairman W Brett White sold 186,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total transaction of $4,087,509.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CWK opened at $22.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Several research firms have commented on CWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $21.75 to $23.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.