Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Posts Earnings Results

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $137.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.41. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $382.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,424,940.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 5.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Walmart by 4.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.52.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

