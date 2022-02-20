Waltonchain Reaches One Day Volume of $2.85 Million (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $39.35 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001301 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

WTC is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,503,890 coins and its circulating supply is 78,782,858 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.