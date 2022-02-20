Warburg Research Analysts Give INDUS (ETR:INH) a €40.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on INDUS (ETR:INH) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on INDUS in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of INH stock opened at €32.60 ($37.05) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €33.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €33.56. INDUS has a 12 month low of €28.70 ($32.61) and a 12 month high of €37.70 ($42.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $876.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.46.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

