Warp Finance (WARP) Price Hits $180.13 on Top Exchanges

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $841,947.78 and $163,345.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $180.13 or 0.00469553 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Warp Finance Coin Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

