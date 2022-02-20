Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Price Target Increased to C$170.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE WCN opened at C$154.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$161.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$163.34. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of C$122.13 and a 1 year high of C$176.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

