Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Watsco worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSO opened at $259.21 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.13 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $290.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.73.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.32. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.86.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

