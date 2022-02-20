WaykiChain (WICC) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. During the last week, WaykiChain has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One WaykiChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC on major exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $28.52 million and approximately $613,374.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00038344 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00106474 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.