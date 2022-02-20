Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $607.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) to report $607.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Weibo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $603.03 million and the highest is $611.86 million. Weibo posted sales of $513.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Weibo.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WB shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $30.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. Weibo has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Weibo during the 4th quarter valued at $143,502,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,507 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3,170.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,026,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,800,000 after purchasing an additional 995,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 669.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,117,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 971,853 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 161.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after purchasing an additional 948,100 shares during the period. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

