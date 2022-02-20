Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 201,579 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,734,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,579 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 4.16% of Quidel worth $244,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter worth $42,000. Bbva USA increased its position in Quidel by 695.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quidel during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Quidel by 41.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Quidel by 14,425.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on QDEL. TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $97.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of -0.26. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $193.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.29.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $1.68. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.