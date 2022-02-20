Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822,231 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 8.34% of Viavi Solutions worth $311,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIAV. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,032,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,944,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,029,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,423,000 after acquiring an additional 62,969 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,808,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,954,000 after acquiring an additional 22,379 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,553,909 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,652,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,016,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $39,942.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,995 shares of company stock worth $378,221 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

