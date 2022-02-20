Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,847,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255,406 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.13% of Lincoln Electric worth $237,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 387.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,336,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $127.38 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.92 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

