Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 619,255 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,097,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 619,255 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.12% of OneMain worth $226,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 362,138.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,090,000 after acquiring an additional 778,597 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of OneMain by 40.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,118,000 after acquiring an additional 769,943 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter worth $41,819,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 16.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,865,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 7,540.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 493,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,287,000 after purchasing an additional 486,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

OMF stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.22. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.84 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMF. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

