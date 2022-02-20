Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend by 0.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
WEA stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $14.87.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
