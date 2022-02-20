Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend by 0.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

WEA stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $14.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 45,089 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

