Western Union (NYSE:WU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WU. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Western Union from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.90.

Get Western Union alerts:

NYSE:WU traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,556,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.95. Western Union has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 47.47%.

Western Union declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Western Union by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,780,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,600,000 after buying an additional 1,025,759 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 745,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Western Union by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 530,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 137,113 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Western Union by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 441,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 47,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Western Union by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 291,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 147,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.