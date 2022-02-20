Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE WLKP opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $950.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 39,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,834,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,704,000 after buying an additional 422,405 shares in the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

