WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million-$505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $482.05 million.WEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.200-$11.600 EPS.

NYSE:WEX traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.26. The stock had a trading volume of 365,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,761. WEX has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.88 and its 200-day moving average is $160.47.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.09.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in WEX by 78.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,185,000 after acquiring an additional 129,958 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in WEX by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in WEX by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $6,397,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in WEX by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

