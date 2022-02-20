WHALE (WHALE) Price Tops $6.52 on Top Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. WHALE has a total market cap of $48.99 million and $964,746.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for $6.52 or 0.00017046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044373 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.79 or 0.06868457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,236.84 or 0.99942605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051553 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,512,748 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

