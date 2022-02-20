Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,007,000 after buying an additional 315,676 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,912,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,472,000 after buying an additional 30,815 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,029,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,823,000 after buying an additional 68,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,504,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,715,000 after buying an additional 39,630 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.23.

Whirlpool stock opened at $204.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.15 and its 200-day moving average is $217.63. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $183.75 and a 12 month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

