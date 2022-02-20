Whiteheart Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $303.77 or 0.00786857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $45,181.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00044186 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.74 or 0.06827330 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,690.33 or 1.00219350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00048881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00051662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003251 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

