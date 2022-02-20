William Blair Comments on Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Driven Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.57 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $28.83 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 720.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Driven Brands by 66.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter worth $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 1,480.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the third quarter worth $105,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.