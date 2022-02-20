Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $156.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $170.00 to $156.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a hold rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $183.29.

Shares of WING stock opened at $150.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.82, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.26. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.49 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,862 shares of company stock worth $4,212,352. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,178 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,839,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,801,000 after acquiring an additional 377,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 29.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,351,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,549,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,888,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 28.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,290,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

