Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190.44 Million

Analysts forecast that Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) will post sales of $190.44 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolfspeed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.14 million. Wolfspeed reported sales of $137.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolfspeed will report full-year sales of $724.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $715.40 million to $729.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $948.95 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.98 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WOLF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Wolfspeed stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.12. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $75.06 and a 1 year high of $142.33.

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

