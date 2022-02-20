WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

WPP plc (LON:WPP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,297.25 ($17.55).

WPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.19) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($19.62) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,225 ($16.58) to GBX 1,475 ($19.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

LON:WPP traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,184 ($16.02). The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,148. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,156.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,063.53. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 826.20 ($11.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The stock has a market cap of £13.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.95.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

