Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XERS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $16,573,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 178,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 300,830 shares during the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

