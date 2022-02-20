Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) had its target price trimmed by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XERS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.
Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.25 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12.
About Xeris Pharmaceuticals
Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
