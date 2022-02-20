Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Xperi worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Bbva USA increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of XPER opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $25.03.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

