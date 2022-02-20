XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.41.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on XPO Logistics from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 216.0% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics stock opened at $71.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $61.63 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

