Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) fell 8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.20. 870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 592,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Yalla Group by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Yalla Group by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

