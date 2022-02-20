Ycash (YEC) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $25,424.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.21 or 0.00279141 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00075817 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.32 or 0.00091958 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000136 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004291 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,213,106 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

