yieldwatch Trading 8.3% Lower This Week (WATCH)

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One yieldwatch coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, yieldwatch has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. yieldwatch has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and $36,505.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044373 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.79 or 0.06868457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,236.84 or 0.99942605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051553 BTC.

yieldwatch Profile

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,525,544 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

