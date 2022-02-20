Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will report earnings per share of ($1.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the lowest is ($1.09). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($3.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of YMTX opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YMTX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 289,977 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 72,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,601 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 55,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 481,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 39,733 shares during the last quarter. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yumanity Therapeutics Company Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

